Brookfield Renewable Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.868 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.52. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

