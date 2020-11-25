BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

