BTIG Research Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $119.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 113.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 62.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,165,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

