Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Review

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Merck & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $19.56 million 39.58 -$3.45 million ($0.19) -170.00 Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.33 $9.84 billion $5.19 15.44

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 13 0 2.87

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.97%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -26.80% -25.38% Merck & Co., Inc. 24.33% 55.13% 16.98%

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) also intends to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products. It provides products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat non-small-cell lung, ovarian and breast, esophageal, thyroid, cervical, and brain cancers; and prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus, as well as vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. In addition, the company offers drugs for hepatocellular and merkel cell carcinoma; antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs for infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, bovine, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticides for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fish. Further, it provides companion animal products; diabetes mellitus treatment and anthelmintic products for dogs and cats; products to treat fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies; horse fertility management products for swine; and dog, cat, and horse vaccines. Additionally, the company offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, clinical, and health analytics. Merck & Co., Inc. has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Almac Discovery Ltd.; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.; FUJIFILM Corporation; Intec Pharma Ltd.; and Transcenta Holding Ltd. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

