Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to Sell at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

