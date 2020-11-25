Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$436.50 and last traded at C$430.50, with a volume of 189546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$435.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$422.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$419.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$378.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

