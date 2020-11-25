Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$31.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.94. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

