Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Brainsway Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brainsway in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Brainsway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Brainsway during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

