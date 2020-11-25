Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

CSII opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

