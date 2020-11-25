CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 352.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

