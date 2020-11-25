CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.