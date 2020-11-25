Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) to Issue €0.04 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TORO opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

