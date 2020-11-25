Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.32 and a 200-day moving average of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

