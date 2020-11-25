Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Civeo from $7.20 to $9.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.72. Civeo has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

