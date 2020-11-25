Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

