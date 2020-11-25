Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

STZ opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

