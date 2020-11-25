Contrasting Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Competitors

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is one of 31 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion $335.26 million 4.50 Spirit Airlines Competitors $14.16 billion $684.86 million 7.44

Spirit Airlines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Spirit Airlines Competitors -24.19% -50.96% -5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit Airlines Competitors 801 2023 2589 217 2.39

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

