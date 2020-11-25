Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.