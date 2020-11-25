Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of CM stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

