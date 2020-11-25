COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.39

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

