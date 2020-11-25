Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $16.11 on Monday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.