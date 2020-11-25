Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

