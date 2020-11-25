Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Neutral

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Macro stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 67.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 709.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

