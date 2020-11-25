Critical Analysis: Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) & AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen -1.80% 65.93% 3.91%

Volatility & Risk

Medizone International has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 1 3 5 0 2.44

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus target price of $109.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Medizone International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $189.89 billion 0.11 -$3.41 billion $7.90 13.05

Medizone International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmerisourceBergen.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Medizone International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

