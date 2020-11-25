Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.95 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 58.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 418,914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

