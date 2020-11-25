Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Morgan Stanley

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.76 ($62.08).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.95 ($68.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.03. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €55.96 ($65.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.57.

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.