DAOBet Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $6,647.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,223.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.01773531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00082005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00370867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.