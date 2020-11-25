Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 165,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.