Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.60.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

