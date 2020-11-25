Desire (DSR) Hits Market Cap of $53,301.29

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 80.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Desire has traded up 257.9% against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $53,301.29 and approximately $6,452.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,223.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.59 or 0.03108680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.01773531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00461526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00705156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00440348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

