Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $13.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

VRRM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,007 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

