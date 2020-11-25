Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €132.25 ($155.59) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €138.08 and its 200-day moving average is €150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

