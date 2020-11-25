DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $399,390.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,827 shares of company stock worth $17,558,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

