DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Shares of DKS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock worth $17,558,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.04.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

