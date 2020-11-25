DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

DKS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

