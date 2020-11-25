Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock opened at GBX 2,078 ($27.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,970.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 48.05. Diploma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

Get Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) alerts:

DPLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.