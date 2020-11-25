Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,188.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.