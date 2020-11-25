Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Stock Position Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,188.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

