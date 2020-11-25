DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $257.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pritchard Capital from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $217.20 on Monday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

