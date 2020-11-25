E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.96 ($10.55) on Monday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.75.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

