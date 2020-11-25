Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 62145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

