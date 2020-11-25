eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,398 shares of company stock worth $3,350,944. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

