Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

