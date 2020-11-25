EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Santander downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

