Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) versus indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Financial Contrast

indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 6.30 $3.04 billion $4.76 25.26

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than indiePub Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 23.51% 17.85% 12.11%

Volatility and Risk

indiePub Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for indiePub Entertainment and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 10 15 1 2.65

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $142.64, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats indiePub Entertainment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

indiePub Entertainment Company Profile

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

