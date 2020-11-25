Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.90

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 210205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver, lead, and base metal properties. It holds an 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 9 concessions and 7 claims covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.