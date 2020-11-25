Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

