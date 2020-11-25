ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Up 88.2%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was up 88.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 21,786,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,113% from the average daily volume of 417,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

