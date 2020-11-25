Equities Analysts Set Expectations for L Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of LB stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.