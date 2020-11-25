Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.49 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 418,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

